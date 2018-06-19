UAE bans live birds from Russia following outbreak of H5N2 bird flu strain

The decision came based on a notification from the World Organisation for Animal Health, OIE, of the outbreak of a highly pathogenic strain of bird flu, H5N2, on a farm in the central region of Kurskaya Oblast in Russia.

However, thermally-treated poultry products - meat and eggs - have been cleared for import from all parts of Russia.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Majid Sultan Al Qassimi, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Food Diversity Sector at MoCCAE, said, "These measures reiterate the ministry's keenness in achieving its strategic objectives including enhancing bio-security levels and eliminating pathogens before they enter the country. In doing so, the ministry prevents the bird flu virus and related risks and impacts on the country’s poultry health and safety, in addition to protecting public health and well-being."

MoCCAE is carefully scrutinising documentation accompanying consignments - certificate of origin, health certificate and halal certifications, among others - of food products shipped into the country. The ministry is also conducting sensory detection to ensure that the quality of the products - as per their identification cards - complies with the UAE’s stringent standards. Samples of food products from shipments are transferred to laboratories for the necessary tests to ensure they are safe and fit to enter the country.