Egypt's shrinking 'Pharaonic Sea' has fishermen worried

The thin 10,000-square kilometre stretch of water just north of the capital was once part of the Nile River, but shrivelling shorelines have left it separated from the country's main water source for nearly 50 years.

Since then, inhabitants in the surrounding villages have referred to it as the "dead sea".

And while its surrounding lush vegetation remains, the sea's steadily declining water levels have fishermen on edge.

The worry has fuelled anxious meetings regularly held by fishermen.

In the village of Kafr Fisha, families live in rhythm with the sea in houses built along the water's edge.

The Nile's steadily dipping shorelines have both villagers and officials worried.

The country relies almost entirely on the river for irrigation and drinking water, and authorities are worried a controversial upstream dam underway in neighbouring Ethiopia could dramatically reduce its flow.