Bali volcano ejects ash 2,000 metres high

Residents and visitors should stay away from a 4-kilometre exclusion zone around the volcano, according to the Centre of Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation.

The volcano's warning level remains one notch below the highest advisory.

Authorities raised the warning alert to the highest level on November 22 and ordered the evacuation of people living nearby after two days of eruptions.

The alert level was lowered on February 10 after a decrease in activity.

The 3,031-metre-tall volcano's last deadly eruptions occurred in 1963 and 1964, during which about 1,200 people were killed.

Indonesia sits on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, an area known for seismic upheavals and volcanic eruptions.