In Singapore, where trash becomes ash, plastics are still a problem

Singapore's streets are glistening clean, its parks and beaches mostly free from the trash that plagues neighbouring countries like Malaysia and Indonesia. Almost all of Singapore's non-recyclable waste is incinerated, with the ash and some solid waste shipped to a man-made island nearby that doubles as a nature reserve.

The tip on Semakau island was supposed to meet Singapore's dumping needs until as late as 2045, according to environment ministry documents. But with the use of disposable products growing at a rapid rate, the ministry's most recent estimates show that Semakau could be full a decade earlier.

Plastics was the largest category of waste disposed of in Singapore last year - 763,400 tonnes - according to data from the National Environment Agency (NEA). Only 6 percent of the 815,200 of plastic waste generated was recycled.

So far, the government has not adopted any bans or charges on plastic bags or single-use plastic items like straws and plates. It has also not disclosed any plans to replace the Semakau dump.

"More needs to be done to prolong the life of Semakau landfill beyond 2035," the NEA said in an email when asked about plans for the dump.

The agency said that recycling initiatives had helped stabilise the amount of trash sent for incineration, despite increases in waste generation caused by population and economic growth.