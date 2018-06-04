Almost 70 people killed by storms, lightning in Cambodia this year

The first five months of the year have seen 68 people killed during storms, National Committee for Disaster Management spokesman Keo Vy told English-language newspaper Khmer Times.

Vy said that the current number of deaths by lightning has already surpassed last year’s toll for the same period.

“Lightning deaths this year are worse than last year. So far, 65 people were killed by lightning this year, while 46 were injured and 69 cattle were killed,” he told the Times.

Cambodia is prone to lightning storms, especially during the rainy season from May through October, with some experts asserting the country’s violent weather patterns are exacerbated by climate change.