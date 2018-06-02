Bee’ah rewards programme records remarkable collection of 250,000 recyclables since launch

The first of its kind in the region, the programme has revolutionised the way people recycle in the UAE, and has recorded unprecedented rates in public participation.

Launched during the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, in January 2017, Bee’ah Rewards seeks to encourage recycling through incentivisation, using innovative Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs), which are located in malls, government institutions, universities and airports across the UAE. Prizes worth more than AED 200,000, including holiday packages to destinations like Paris and staycations at the Anantara Dubai the Palm Resort & Spa, Nespresso machines, Smart TVs, GoPro Hero cameras, and Talabat Vouchers, were distributed so far.

Fahad Shehail, Group Chief of Staff at Bee’ah, said, “As an environmental management company that is committed to creating a sustainable future for the UAE, we have made it our goal to engage communities in activities that will have a tangible impact. Within a short time, the Bee’ah Rewards programme has made great strides towards achieving this goal. The number of participants in the programme over the last year, and rapid growth in the number of recyclables collected, certify that recycling has definitely become an integral part of the lives of many of our residents.

We believe this is only the beginning, and through partnerships with some of the most renowned brands, we hope to achieve even more remarkable numbers in the days to come. Environmentally conscious efforts deserve acknowledgement, and our incentives ensure that the public know how much we value their contributions.”

The one-of-a-kind programme has continued to grow at a rapid pace in 2018, receiving 100,000 recyclables over the first quarter of the year. In the month of March alone, 50,000 plastic bottles and metal cans were collected; signifying the highest amount of recyclables collected in a month, since the inception of the programme.

The programme’s incredible success has been accelerated through its partnerships with some of the world’s most iconic brands. World leader in coffee machines, Nespresso, has been a staunch supporter of the programme from the very beginning, providing an Essenza Mini machine to one lucky winner every month. Manuel Sancho, Nespresso Business Development Manager Middle East & Africa, said, “Bee’ah Rewards brings its extraordinary market position as pioneers of environmental initiatives in the region.

Nespresso will provide the high-quality portioned premium coffee that it is known for to do its part in making the UAE more eco-friendly. Bee’ah Rewards aligns with our ‘Positive Cup’ model, which ensures our activities preserve the environment for future generations while supporting social progress.”

Luxury hotel chain, Anantara is also offering their support with staycations, the coveted prize introduced from the start of this year. Jean-François Laurent, General Manager at Anantara Dubai The Palm Resort & Spa, said, “Partnering with Bee’ah Rewards this year has been an opportunity for us to have a monumental impact on how communities recycle. Seeing the joy on the faces of the winners and knowing that our staycations are providing incentives to make the UAE greener is our own reward. We look forward to having a continuous impact on the recycling culture in the future.”

The UAE’s popular online food ordering service, Talabat, partnered with the programme in December 2017, and has since been providing winners with vouchers that offer mega savings on a wide range of dining options. Kutlu Haliloglu, Managing Director for UAE and Oman at Talabat, said, “Talabat is continuously working towards becoming an environmentally aware business and Bee’ah Rewards has helped bolster that reputation by encouraging recycling across UAE. We are pleased with the progress of this fun initiative; Bee’ah is rightfully recognised in the environmental management industry for their innovative solutions and outstanding customer service. Bee’ah Rewards has set a great example for the entire industry within the UAE.”

For easy access, the Reverse Vending Machines are placed at prominent locations all across the UAE; including the Dubai Marina Mall, Marina Walk, Terminal 3 of the Dubai International Airport, the Abu Dhabi COOP, the Masdar Institute of Science & Technology, the American University of Sharjah, and Dibba Al Hisn Municipality in the eastern region of Sharjah.