Fujairah Centre for Adventures, MOCCAE sign MoU

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, attended the signing of the MoU.

The MoU aims to preserve local marine life and increase stocks of fisheries to promote tourism in the emirate and attract lovers of marine life both inside and outside the country.

Saeed Al Muamari, Director of the Fujairah Centre for Adventures, highlighted the importance of such agreements that help preserve the nature of the region, especially the marine environment. He noted that the project is the largest in the world and will help boost local and international interest in the coral reef and the marine environment.

He added that the MoU will help protect the country’s marine life, especially the diverse environments of its various coasts while promoting and enhancing community participation, which is the centre’s key objective in all its signed agreements with government institutions and departments.

Al Muamari thanked Dr. Al Zeyoudi for the ministry’s contribution to the project.