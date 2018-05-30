MoCCAE grants 48 veterinarian licences in first four months of 2018

As mandated by the Federal Law No. 08 of 2017 that amended specific provisions of Federal Law No. 10 of 2002, concerning the practice of the veterinary medicine as a profession, MoCCAE’s Veterinary Medicine Licensing Committee is now the official licensing authority for veterinary specialists in the country.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Kaltham Al Kayaf, Head of Animal Health Section at MoCCAE, said,"The committee tested and issued licenses to 48 veterinarians in the first four months of 2018, whereas in 2017, only 54 veterinarians were assessed and licensed to practice the profession."

According to the law, those who practice veterinary medicine or allied services professionally without a licence, submit incorrect documents or data, or resort to illegal methods to obtain a license, will face a penalty of not less than one year in prison, with a minimum fine of AED10,000 and a maximum fine of AED200,000, or one of these two penalties.

The same penalty also applies in case of unlicensed practitioners using signage or any other promotional materials to lead the public to believe they have the right to practice veterinary medicine or allied services.