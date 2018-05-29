Storms, lightning kill at least 47 in India

Disaster management officials in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand states said a combined total of 47 people had died in overnight storms across the region.

Bihar was the worst hit, pounded by strong winds and thunderbolts.

"At least 19 people have been confirmed dead. 11 of them due to lightning," Yoginder Singh, a state disaster management official, told AFP.

The wild weather stretched into neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, where winds of up to 70 kilometres (43 miles) an hour buffeted India's most populous state.

"Fifteen people were killed by overnight lightning and high speed winds," said T.P. Gupta, an official from the Uttar Pradesh disaster management department.

Another 10 people were injured, some with burns after being struck by lightning, he added.