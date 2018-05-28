Empower reviews progress update of UNEP initiative in Copenhagen

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Nordic Clean Energy Week, held from 21st to 25th May, in Copenhagen.

Bin Shafar who is also the Special Advisor on district cooling to the UNEP initiative, took part in two sessions and highlighted Dubai’s success story and its adoption of sustainable innovative projects.

"Sustainability projects are key elements that Dubai and the UAE have relied on in the development and creation of a strategic environment for investment and excellence. This showed when the UAE ranked first regionally and seventh globally in global competitiveness, according to the latest edition of the World Competitiveness Yearbook 2018.” said Bin Shafar.

“Our competitiveness largely includes our innovations towards green living and sustainability.This has been recognised by global bodies and initiatives such as UNEP and its ‘Sustainable Energy for All’ programme, in which district cooling is selected as one of the key accelerators and Empower has been cited as a successful case in energy efficiency and defending climate change. The recognition highlights our great leaders’ vision on environment-friendly living and future-ready development," he added.

He further added that sustainability projects require concerted efforts from government and organisations, as well as all concerned stakeholders, including developers, contractors, consultants and all segments of society to implement successful sustainability projects in partner cities in the Global District Energy in Cities initiative.

The Annual Partners’ Meeting reviewed the results of last year's meeting and the evaluation of the phases of introducing district cooling systems in developing cities, including the cities in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Chile, China, India, Serbia, Malaysia, Morocco, among others. The session also shed light on the steps to promote and deploy district cooling systems in more cities.