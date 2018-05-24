Salalah Airport to close as cyclone picks up strength

In a statement carried by the Oman News Agency, PACA said, "Following up the development of the cyclone, which is centered in the Arabian Sea and approached the coasts of Dhofar as well as the Omani airspace, PACA has decided to close Salalah Airport at 12 a.m. tonight and for 24 hours which could be extended, depending on the development of the weather conditions."

PACA added that it is coordinating with other international airlines in the Omani air space and is sparing no effort re-open the airport once weather conditions get back towards normal.