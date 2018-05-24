MOCCAE to strengthen research in forage production

Sultan Alwan, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Regions Sector at the ministry, and Dr Aziz Awlad Bilqasim, Regional Coordinator for the centre signed the MoU.

Speaking on the partnership, Alwan said that the memorandum is a step towards building the much-needed synergy between the two sides in areas of agriculture and livestock farming through supporting research as well as facilitating the sharing of experiences, best practices and technologies.

Under the MoU, the two parties will cooperate in developing salt, heat and drought tolerant forage crop varieties, assess the water consumption rate of these varieties, calculate their nutritional value and economic feasibility, study the long-term impact of genetically-modified seeds as feed on animal health and productivity, and prepare a national forage distribution map.

They also agreed to enhance agricultural extension services through studying forage production by leveraging cutting-edge technologies and closed farming systems and sharing any outcomes and knowledge with leading national farms.

A joint committee will be established to oversee the implementation of the MoU. The committee will meet at least once a year, or as the need arises, and submit an annual achievements report, in addition to prioritising and outlining action plans for targeted projects.

The parties will engage with strategic partners from government and non-government entities, research institutes and private businesses as part of the MoU’s scope of implementation and seek to further optimise the value of these ties.