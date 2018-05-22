UAE celebrates International Day for Biological Diversity 2018

This year’s celebration is being held under the theme "Celebrating 25 Years of Action for Biodiversity," to mark the 25th anniversary of the entry into the force of the Convention on Biological Diversity, ratified by the UAE in 1992 and acceded in 2000.

Speaking on the occasion, Hiba Al Shehhi, Acting Director, Biodiversity Department at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, said that biodiversity is a key ingredient in environment conservation policies in the UAE.

Al Shehhi explained that the UAE Vision 2021 underscores the importance of the conservation of the rich natural environment of the homeland from the risks of human activities through preventive measures such as reducing carbon emissions and through regulatory measures that protect the fragile ecosystems from urban expansion.

She added that the UAE’s leading standing in wildlife conservation is further cemented by the National Programme for the Sustainability of Wildlife, an initiative of the Government Innovation Laboratory in response to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. The programme aims to ensure the sustainability of the rich local biodiversity through an array of integrated legislations, policies, research, and initiatives that protect indigenous species, regulate the trade in flora and fauna and identify invasive species and mechanisms to eradicate and control them.

Al Shehhi stressed that the UAE has rich experience in protected areas and habitat conservation. Its efforts to preserve habitats and provide safe havens for threatened and endangered species have enabled the country to occupy the top position in the "Marine Protected Areas" criterion in the Global Environmental Performance Index, GDI, according to the 2016 report.

She went on to say that the UAE is committed to expanding and increasing its protected areas. The number of protected areas declared in the country is 43, occupying 14.35 percent of the UAE’s area estimated at 18,000 square kilometres. The number of protected areas already exceeds the objective of the National Biodiversity Strategy.