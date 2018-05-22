4.2-magnitude earthquake hits Czech Republic

The earthquake had its epicentre 20 kilometres north of the Czech city of Cheb, close to the German-Czech border, and occurred just after 11 pm (2100 GMT).

No injuries or damages have been reported in the wake of the incident, but many claim that the earthquake shook fixtures in their houses and made pets restless.

"I was watching television and I suddenly felt the sofa move, then there was a bang outside," said an eyewitness from the Karlovy Vary region to broadcaster Czech radio.

Around 150 residents in the neighbouring German state of Bavaria complained about the earthquake, Head of Seismology for the Geophysical Observatory in Fuerstenfeldbruck, Joachim Wassermann, told dpa on Tuesday.

It was the strongest earthquake recorded so far in a recent wave of earthquakes that have repeatedly shaken the area since May 10.

The strongest earthquakes felt in the region occurred in the mid-1980s, reaching a magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter scale.