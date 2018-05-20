Hawaii reports first serious injury from volcano as lava threatens escape routes

  • Sunday 20, May 2018 in 11:30 AM
  • Lava erupts during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano
  • Ash erupts from the Halemaumau Crater during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: A stream of lava threatened to block a key Hawaii highway on Saturday that serves as an escape route for coastal residents, while the first known serious injury was reported from fresh explosive eruptions from the Kilauea volcano.
"A homeowner on Noni Farms Road who was sitting on a third-floor balcony got hit with lava spatter," said Janet Snyder, a spokesperson for the Office of the Mayor, County of Hawaii.
 
"It hit him on the shin and shattered everything there down on his leg," she said, adding that lava spatters "can weigh as much as a refrigerator and even small pieces of spatter can kill." No other information was immediately available.
 
As magma destroyed four more homes, molten rock from two huge cracks merged into a single stream, threatening to block escape routes. It was expected to hit Highway 137 overnight if it kept up its rate and direction of flow, the County of Hawaii's Civil Defense Agency said.
 
Authorities are trying to open up a road that was blocked by lava in 2014 to serve as an alternative escape route should Highway 137 or another exit route, Highway 130, be blocked, Jessica Ferracane of the National Park Service told reporters.
 
The Hawaii National Guard has warned of mandatory evacuations if more roads become blocked.
 
