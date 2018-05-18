EPAA organises "International Day of Museums"

To celebrate the occasion, the authority has adopted a new approach to displaying museum collections and historical artefacts, through an exhibition that will travel to several key government locations and private venues, including Sharjah Municipality, the Human Resources Department and Finance Department of Sharjah and Mega Mall.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the EPAA, stated that Sharjah’s interest in museums has proved its merit to be the capital of culture and knowledge. "The directives of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has helped to create interest in museums through their launch around the emirate, so visitors can enjoy and experience them. This has transformed Sharjah into a real tourist destination for lovers of history and museums, who come to visit from around the world to admire the region’s Islamic heritage and the UAE’s local heritage," she said.

"The annual International Day of Museums on 18th May is an opportunity for researchers, interested parties and visitors to learn about their importance and significance to societies, as well as their key role in establishing culture and knowledge. By preserving its archaeological and natural treasures, we are revealing the historical roots of Sharjah, as well as its importance as a cultural city," she added.

Al Suwaidi also pointed out that the EPAA plays a significant role in safeguarding Sharjah’s historical and cultural heritage. "The authority’s interest is not confined to the environment and protected areas of Sharjah, but it also covers the interest in museums, especially the EPAA Natural History and Botanical Museum, which displays a collection of mini models of the natural landscape and local animals and plants, to give visitors an idea of the emirate’s environmental diversity," she further added.

The EPAA plans to showcase the exhibition at various locations and has released a special hashtag on popular social media networking sites, to encourage visitors to participate by posting their museum trip photos.