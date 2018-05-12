Hawaii residents shaken by quakes, brace for new lava outbreaks

  • Saturday 12, May 2018 in 10:15 AM
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: More than a week after the eruption of the Kilauea volcano, Hawaii residents felt tremors and earthquakes on Friday as molten rock flowed underground towards a rural area where more lava was expected to burst to the surface and threaten homes.
Fifteen large cracks or fissures have so far opened on the eastern flank of Kilauea, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, destroying dozens of houses and forcing thousands from their homes on Hawaii’s Big Island. 
 
Fissure activity has paused but new lava outbreaks were expected in or around the hard-hit Leilani Estates area in the southeast Puna District, about 20 miles (32 km) south of Hilo, the Hawaii Volcano Observatory and local authorities said. 
 
Steaming ground cracks from volcanic activity, the first signs a fissure may open, closed roads in areas to the northeast and southwest of Leilani Estates, where scientists believe the next lava vents may appear.