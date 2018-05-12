UAE releases 1,000 captive-bred Houbaras in Pakistan

The sought-after birds were released by the UAE Embassy in Islamabad under the supervision of the Abu Dhabi-based International Fund for Houbara Conservation (IFHC), one of the world’s leading conservation programmes, in attendance of representatives from the Punjab Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries Department.

Commenting on the successful release, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaab said the UAE has a proven record in conservation and breeding of the endangered bird thanks to the landmark efforts made by the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to save the endangered species.

He also spoke about the UAE's conservation success story which began 40 years ago when Sheikh Zayed sensed the danger facing the Houbara population.

Abu Dhabi’s Houbara breeding programme is dedicated to restoring sustainable wild populations of the iconic Houbara bustard across the species’ range. It is responsible for many ground breaking scientific findings, which are incorporated into the breeding and release programmes thus ensuring it is one of the world’s most advanced and complete conservation solutions.

The IFHC was built on the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed, who established the first Houbara propagation programme at Al Ain Zoo in 1977 with only seven Asian birds.

The first Houbara chick was produced in 1982.