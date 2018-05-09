UK to eliminate wet wipes in battle against plastic pollution

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs now classes wet wipes as a serious environmental hazard, along with plastic bags, according to the Sun.

Wet wipes are made from polyester and are non-biodegradable. Makers of wet wipes say their products can be flushed, but they do not disintegrate in the sewers like toilet paper, which lead to sewer blockages.

A study from Water UK found that wet wipes are responsible for 93 percent of the material causing sewer blockages in the country, according to the Guardian.

An official from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said, "we have pledged to eliminate all avoidable plastic waste, and that includes single-use products that include plastic such as wet wipes."