Hawaiians race home essentials during lull in volcano eruptions

More lava fissures and vents opened overnight in the Leilani Estates area, where lava leapt up to 230 feet (70 meters) into the air but no new explosions were reported on Sunday from Kilauea, the state's most active volcano.

So far no fatalities or major injuries have been reported from the volcano, which began erupting on Thursday but at least 26 homes have been destroyed, according to the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency.

With an apparent lull in the action on Sunday, some of the nearly 2,000 people forced to evacuate their homes when the eruptions began were allowed to return during a 10-hour window, although some neighborhoods remained off-limits due to dangerous volcanic gasses.

The southeast corner of the island was rocked by a powerful magnitude 6.9 earthquake on the volcano's south flank on Friday, the strongest tremor since 1975, and more earthquakes and eruptions were forecast, perhaps for months to come.