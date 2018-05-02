Empower launches ‘Steps to Cooler Summer’

This helps reduce the energy consumption cost of customers, and ensures customer happiness by providing the best and most efficient cooling services that maintain environmental sustainability.

The campaign promotes sustainable development goals and helps reducing carbon emissions. This supports the Dubai Plan 2021, which aims to transform the Emirate into a smart, environmentally integrated city in terms of health, hygiene and sustainability.

"The campaign is part of Empower's efforts to raise awareness, among its customers in Dubai, about rationalising the use of district cooling systems to conserve natural resources and protect the environment.

This supports the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to reduce electricity and water consumption by 30 percent, transform Dubai into a global hub for green economy, and make it the city with the lowest carbon footprint by 2050," said Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.