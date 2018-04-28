Ministry of Climate Change installs 100 artificial caves in Dubai

The installation of the caves is part of the first phase of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between MOCCAE and Delma Marine in December of last year to build and install artificial habitats in UAE waters.

The artificial caves were named Zayed Marine Reserves to commemorate the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s commitment to the environment. The installation of these caves will help ensure the sustainability of the marine environment and step up the development of living aquatic resources in the UAE.

Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and Major General Pilot Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani, Chairman of the Marine Conservation Society, witnessed the installation of the artificial caves.