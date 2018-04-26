UN-backed programme nets 8.9 tonnes of drugs

Every year, more than 720 million containers move around the globe by sea, transporting 90 percent of the world's cargo. Most carry licit goods, but some are being used to smuggle drugs, weapons, and other illicit goods, the statement added.

The CCP, which was launched jointly by ODC and the World Customs Organisation, WCO, in 2003 has a global reach and aims to fortify the structures and processes which allow for the application of sustainable laws for States and selected ports, so as to minimise the exploitation of maritime containers for the illicit trafficking of drugs, and other transnational organised.

So far, the programme is operational in 14 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, providing site visits, technical assessments, trainings, and other support to create long-term enforcement structures in select seaports. It is also operational in Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Ghana, Pakistan, Senegal, Togo and Turkmenistan.

"The CCP has become one of the most effective and result-oriented programmes worldwide," said Tofik Murshudlu, UNODC's Chief of the Implementation Support Section.

The Port Control Units of CCP, have recently seized two contaminated containers with over a tonne of cocaine and interdicted a container in the Port of Callao, Brazil,with 1.5 tonnes of cocaine hidden inside.

These units work at some of the world’s busiest ports and are trained to combat smuggling of drugs, precursor chemicals, as well as merchandise breaching intellectual property rights and protected wildlife.

They also work on training customs and law enforcement officials in Latin America and the Caribbean, and elsewhere, to detect and disrupt the flow traffic of illicit goods, while facilitating legitimate trade and raising State revenues.

The programme also helps member states build capacities and expertise to identify and seize suspicious container shipments of drugs, firearms, precursors, counterfeit medicines, wildlife species, smuggled goods and many others, he added.