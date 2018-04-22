Sustainable Communities and Climate Change Summit tackles global sustainability challenges

The SCCCS was organised by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MOCCAE, in partnership with Dubai Land Department, DLD, and Majid Al Futtaim, MAF, at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Dubai.

Over 250 decision makers and professionals from different cities, national governments, non-governmental organisations, UN bodies, and the private sector attended the summit.

In the keynote address, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said, "Coinciding with Earth Day 2018, the SCCCS is held under the theme ‘UAE Earth Day’ to highlight the UAE’s achievements in sustainable development and share our best practices with the world. Today, we are reaffirming our commitment to sustainable development in the face of significant challenges: the growing population, expanding economy and increasing demand on energy, water, food, infrastructure, and waste management, as well as the impacts of climate change, pollution and biodiversity losses."

The Minister noted that these challenges are bound to become more acute in the light of the rapid urbanization. He added that it is estimated that more than 50 percent of the global population live in cities and this figure is expected to exceed 5 billion by 2030.

Dr. Al-Zeyoudi said, "This year, the UAE is celebrating the Year of Zayed, commemorating our founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who was a visionary on environmental sustainability. His legacy continues to this day through the commitment of our wise leaders to devising national strategies and adopting innovative measures and processes to ensure the ecological footprint in urban areas and cities is effectively reduced, given the population growth, economic development and the changing production and consumption patterns."

He stressed that the UAE exerts tremendous efforts locally and internationally to mitigate climate change effects and boost sustainability. On the policy front, the UAE has long-term national strategies including Vision 2021, the UAE Centennial 2071, the National Green Growth Strategy, Green Agenda 2030, National Climate Change Plan 2050 - a first of its kind in the region, the National Energy Strategy 2050, and the policy of diversification of energy sources. These strategies and policies guide the country’s transition into a climate resilient green economy capable of boosting climate change effects mitigation and adaptation.

"Our priority is not just about domestic affairs. We are firmly committed to meeting the global common objectives of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change as well as the UN Sustainable Development Goals. We are the proud host of the International Renewable Energy Agency and have committed close to US$1 billion to support renewable energy deployment in developing countries," Dr. Al-Zeyoudi added.

During the Summit's proceedings, the Minister announced the establishment of the UAE-UN Environment sustainability partnership, aimed at enhancing cities’ resilience to climate change.

This partnership will target educating and informing policy makers, the private sector, government officials, the civil society and the public to cultivate interest and support to sustainable communities. It will also promote research and facilitate innovation to enable sustainable communities, as well as empower policy makers and other stakeholder through developing policy tools.

He also announced the establishment of the Green Carpet Award which will recognise industry players for their innovative contribution to sustainability.