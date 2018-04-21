GPCA marks Earth Day

The report, which was released by the Global Plastics Alliance (GPA), a collaboration among plastics industry associations and other allied industries associations around the world, reveals that projects made under the "Global Declaration" for solutions on marine litter, have more than tripled to around 355 worldwide since 2011.



Undertaken by 74 associations, including GPCA, in 40 countries from virtually every corner of the globe, the initiatives include beach clean-ups, expanding waste management capacities, global research, awareness and educational campaigns. In the Arabian Gulf, GPCA proactively supports global activities to address marine debris by leading the industry’s effort through various initiatives such as its global flagship campaign Waste Free Environment.



To mark the occasion of Earth Day, Dr. Abdulwahab Al Sadoun, Secretary General, GPCA, commented: "GPCA welcomes the results from the 4th Progress Report which highlights the long term commitment and rapidly growing efforts by the global plastic industry to provide a solution for the marine litter challenge.



Through the vital role they play in crucial sectors such as healthcare, transportation, food and packaging, plastic innovations are an essential enabler for a better and more sustainable living.



"In order to truly resolve the challenge of plastic waste, we need to enact a behavioral change that runs all across society and complies with the 4 Rs: 1) Reduce usage of single use plastics 2) Reuse whenever possible 3) Recycle plastic waste into new products 4) Recover the energy from plastics."



He added: "In line with this, GPCA would like to commend the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment for launching the campaign ‘Responsible Consumption for Sustainable Future’ with the theme, ‘Preserving our Environment: Smart Use of Plastic’. This initiative serves as an evidence to the forward looking vision of our leadership in the GCC to improve the community’s awareness through science-based campaigns that will safeguard the environment and educate the public. Once again, collaboration will be key, which is why we need to work together today and adopt sustainable and lasting solutions to address the challenges of tomorrow."



The six focus areas of the Global Declaration are education, research, public policy, sharing best practices, plastics recycling/recovery, and plastic pellet containment.



Each year, Earth Day April 22 marks the anniversary of the birth of the modern environmental movement in 1970.