A plethora of rare earth minerals have been discovered on a remote Japanese island, according to new research published in Scientific Reports.

Researchers says that the seafloor surrounding Nishinoshima island is laden with 16 million tonnes of rare-earth oxides, the South China Morning Post reported, citing the study.

On a global scale, the study estimates that the find could meet 62 years of yttrium demand, 47 years of europium, 32 years of Terbium, and 56 years of dysprosium needs.