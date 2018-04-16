Plastic straw pollution drawing global attention

According to the National Park Services, Americans use about 500 million straws a day which works out to 1.5 straws a person every 24 hours, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

In the U.K., 8.5 billion plastic straws are used each year, according to the Telegraph.

Straws are difficult to recycle and usually end up in landfills or being incinerated, but they are increasingly clogging up waterways as well.

Cities worldwide are increasingly discouraging the use of straws with some even outright banning them. Others have vowed to phase outplastics over the next decades.

Plastic straw alternatives have also started to gain in popularity. They are made from materials like bamboo, metal, glass, paper, potato or corn paste.