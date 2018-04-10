Chile raises alert on rumbling Chillan volcano

Chillan is one of the most active volcanoes in the country and has been on a yellow alert since 2015. But in recent days the country's emergency body Sernageomin has detected unusual flows of lava in one of Chillan's 17 craters. Some 4,000 tremors and about 800 explosions of smoke and gas have been reported, according to officials.



In response, Chilean authorities have raised the alert to orange, deploying emergency officials to the area in case of evacuation. Although the area is largely rural, it is a popular tourist destination with luxury hotels dotting this mountainous area.



Chillan is surrounded by dense forests and rivers in the Andes region, lying some 550 km (about 300 miles) south of Santiago.



Since 1861, Chillan has erupted about a dozen times. It's last eruption in 1973 caused no deaths.