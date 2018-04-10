Fiji braces for second destructive cyclone in just over a week

Videos on social media showed strong winds and heavy rains pouring down on the Pacific Island. Some roads were flooded due to the rainstorm.



Cyclone Keni was upgraded earlier on Tuesday to a Category 3 storm and is expected to bring winds of up to 170 km (105 miles) an hour when it makes landfall later in the day.



Parts of Fiji are still cleaning up after Cyclone Josie hit over the Easter weekend, leading to major flooding that killed six people. Many people who were evacuated to shelters have only just returned to their homes and some roads remain closed.