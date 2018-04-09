Magnitude-6.1 quake rattles western Japan

No tsunami warning was issued but at least four people were injured in the 1:23 am (16:23 GMT Sunday) quake, which hit in the western part of Shimane prefecture, about 750 kilometres west of Tokyo, at a depth of 12 kilometres.



Local authorities confirmed damage to some buildings and cracks in roads in the region, Kyodo News agency reported.



The quake also caused around 50 households to lose power while some 100 households lost tap water, Kyodo reported.

The quake's magnitude was revised upward from an earlier estimate of 5.8, the meterological agency said.