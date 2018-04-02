20 years on, Kazakhs struggle to warm to chilly new capital

Temperatures in the steppe city of more than one million people reached minus 40 degrees Celsius (minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit) as Central Asia experienced its coldest winter in a decade, testing heating systems across the region.



During this time Dina took to sitting near the radiators of the Miki Piki cafe, which opened in 2017 and houses cats of more than a dozen different breeds.



"You have to be ever so careful with them," said cafe owner Aigul Kurmanaliyeva of the hairless Canadian Sphynx breed.

"They often need to wear clothes outside. They are very prone to illness," she told AFP.



Human residents of Astana, the world's second-coldest capital city behind Mongolia's Ulan Bator, can empathise.

Astana, the government's showpiece project on the Ishim river in northern Kazakhstan, took over as the country's capital 20 years ago.



But many of its residents compare Astana unfavourably with the former capital Almaty, a city of 1.5 million people that lies 1,000 kilometres (600 miles) further south and where temperatures are notably warmer.

"The beginning of the long-awaited spring is felt!" joked a popular local blogger, Rinat Balgabayev.



"In Almaty, the apricot trees blossomed. In Astana, citizens put on their festive coloured leg warmers!" he said on Facebook recently.