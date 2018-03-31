Sharjah EPAA organises 'Exploring Sir Bu Nuair' programme

The programme, which will conclude on Saturday, will promote tourism and highlight the beauty and environmental significance of Sir Bu Nuair.





Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Sharjah EPAA, explained that the programme has several distinct goals. These include developing a culture for environmental sustainability among the next generation, creating a broader awareness and appreciation of the island and the harmful impact disposable waste poses to human health and marine life, disseminating relevant information about the island’s ongoing environmental challenges, and offering meaningful programmes to school-aged students during public holidays.