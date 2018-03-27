Dozens rescued in northern Australia flash floods

Desperate residents and tourists called emergency services for help as flash flooding swamped the parks on the outskirts of Cairns, close to the Great Barrier Reef region, Queensland Emergency Services said.



While authorities had braced for rain, the strength of the downpour had been unexpected, Lance Duncan, the emergency services operations director, told reporters on Tuesday.



"We weren't prepared for 100 millimetres of rain in a minute," Duncan said.



About 45 people had to be rescued from the two caravan areas: The Crystal Cascades and the Coolwaters Holliday Park on Monday night.

Three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.



"They've gone through a devastating ordeal," Duncan said. "They've lost a lot of their caravans, vehicles... All of their livelihood, their clothing, all their personal belongings would be damaged."

Elsewhere, two people were rescued from their vehicle near the Captain Cook Highway, north of Cairns.



Cairns remain largely cut off by flooding to the north and south.

Authorities say few people are still possibly stuck.



The whole region is bracing for more flooding. The Barron River is expected to reach its highest level in a decade as Kuranda, just north of Cairns, had more than 400 millimetres rainfall in 24 hours.

Port Douglas was hit with nearly 600 millimetres of rain in 24 hours.



Townsville, south of Cairns, has also been warned for heavy torrents.

Authorities have been forced to close 15 schools and 9 childcare centres in the area. They have also warned about water supply reaching critical levels.