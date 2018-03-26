EPAA organises 6th Desert Park Spring

Covering several locations in the emirate and the UAE, the event targets children of the EPAA staff. It involves a number of authorities, including Wasit Wetland Centre, Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital, Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi, Butterflies Garden at Al Noor Island, and the Islamic Park.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, EPAA Chairperson, said, "We are pleased to continue to organise the Desert Park Spring Initiative for the 6th year in a row. Each year, it receives remarkable interaction by children and parents. This is why we are keen to continue and add to our events and activities to achieve the initiative’s goals excellently and successfully."

She pointed out that the initiative emanated from the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on the importance of educating members of the society to contribute to the conservation of wildlife and its biological diversity of plants and animals.

Al Suwaidi pointed out that the EPAA is keen to launch such educational and environmental courses for students, and this year’s course of Desert Park Spring comes in the Year of Zayed, which emphasises the importance of introducing students to the achievements of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his environmental conservation efforts.

The aim of this initiative is to highlight the importance of social responsibility to protect the environment and conserve biodiversity, raise environmental awareness among young individuals, underscore the importance of their effective role in protecting the environment, and enhance the spirit of partnership and cooperation among the local authorities in the UAE.