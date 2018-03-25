Portugal starts clearing forests to prevent deadly fires

Prime Minister Antonio Costa, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and some 20 senior government officials joined workers across Portugal to start clearing several hectares of the forests covering two-thirds of the country.



Costa has made the fight against wildfires his number one priority after his cabinet faced huge public anger over what critics said was its inefficient handling of the devastating blazes in June and October 2017.



It was the first major failure for Costa's government since it came to power in November 2015, having enjoyed popularity over the European Union member's rebounding economy after years of economic crisis and austerity.



"For the first time Portugal is becoming aware that it is absolutely necessary to clear high-risk areas to reduce the number of summer fires," Costa said Saturday after arriving in the town of Loule town in the southern Algarve region.

Portugal and neighbouring Spain last year grappled with a devastating drought that left rivers nearly dry, sparked the deadly wildfires and devastated crops.



In February, Costa issued tough new rules forcing landowners to clear their woods and cut trees until March 15 or face fines of up to 120,000 euros ($150,000).

In addition, dissatisfaction is brewing among Portugal's 68,000 firefighters, 80 percent of whom are volunteers who find themselves on the frontline of the blazes.