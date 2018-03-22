Ministry of Energy Under-Secretary highlights importance of preserving water

In his statement, marking the annual International Water Day on 22nd March, which was held under the slogan, "Nature for Water," Al Neyadi noted the country’s efforts and initiatives in the areas of water security and preservation and improving ways of managing water, as well as benefiting from alternative sources for agricultural, industrial and regional use, to reduce the consumption of underground water and desalinated water.

Al Neyadi stressed that the design capacity of the UAE’s sewage treatment plants is 875 million square metres per year while their production capacity of treated wastewater is 733 million square metres per year and re-used treated wastewater is 479 million cubic metres per year.

The UAE is keen to achieve happiness, through providing clean drinking water for all members of the community, and the ministry is currently developing a national programme to manage demand and rationalise energy and water consumption, with the aim of ensuring that individual consumption in the country matches the average global consumption, he said in conclusion.