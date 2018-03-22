Ice storm in U.S. East brings heavy snow

The nor'easter was on track to dump 12 to 18 inches (30 to 46 cm) of snow on areas from Philadelphia to New York City on Wednesday, said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, citing figures from the National Weather Service.



"Now the time frame to worry about again, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. (1800-2200GMT)," he said. "You're talking about 2 to 3 inches an hour, that's very, very difficult conditions, very limited visibility, tough for our snow plows to keep up with. The No. 1 message is the evening rush hour is going to be very, very difficult. At times, it's going to be very

hard to see if you're out there on the roads, want to encourage all New Yorkers right now, if you don't need to be out this evening, don't go out."



The storm also lashed points along the East Coast with winds of more than 50 miles (80 km) per hour, according to the Weather Prediction Center.



The wintry blast on the second day of spring was dubbed "four'easter" by some media because it came after three previous storms this month. Those nor'easters left nine dead and more than 2 million homes and businesses without power.



New York's normally bustling area around Pennsylvania Station was sedate, even though the brunt of the storm had yet to hit.



"I'm taking advantage of a snow day and going to meet my son in the city to go see 'Beautiful.'," said Linda Tilli, a New Jersey school teacher who had the day off. New York City and Washington schools were closed, and children in Philadelphia, parts of New Jersey and Pittsburgh also enjoyed a snow day.



Airlines scrapped more than 3,890 flights into and out of the United States, according to flight tracking website FlightAware, and nearly 1,000 other flights were delayed.