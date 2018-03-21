Early detection system for red palm weevils developed using AI

In a paper presented by Mohammed Abdulrahman Khalil, Expert Engineer at 'Platform', highlighted his discovery of an innovation that uses artificial intelligence, AI, in the early detection of red palm weevils.

He expressed his pride in the fact that his company developed this Emirati invention using an advanced innovation, called, "Nakheel," which won the 10th Khalifa International Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation Award in 2018, in the category of "Leading and Excellent Innovations in the Agricultural Sector."

He added that Platform will use remote technology that uses less energy to transfer information about palm trees through sensors, which were developed using advanced research, in co-operation with specialists from agricultural research universities and leading experts. He further added that they have performed experiments on palm farms in Liwa in Al Dhafra Region and in Ras al-Khaimah.

Khalil explained that the company uses AI to detect the presence of red palm weevils in palm trees at an early stage, to alarm farmers through a specific application on their mobile phones and guide them to the infected trees.

The company registered a patent in Arab countries and the region and aims to work with relevant authorities in the UAE, to promote its experience as the first country to effectively combat red palm weevils using AI, which is part of the government’s strategy.