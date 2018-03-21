Bird populations in rural France 'collapsing'

Dozens of species have seen their numbers decline, in some cases by two-thirds, the scientists detailed in a pair of studies, one national in scope and the other covering a large agricultural region in central France.



"The situation is catastrophic," said Benoit Fontaine, a conservation biologist at France's National Museum of Natural History and co-author of one of the studies.



"Our countryside is in the process of becoming a veritable desert," he said in a communique released by the National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS), which also contributed to the findings.



The common white throat, the ortolan bunting, the Eurasian skylark and other once-ubiquitous species have all fallen off by at least a third, according a detailed, annual census initiated at the start of the century.



A migratory song bird, the meadow pipit, has declined by nearly 70 percent.



The museum described the pace and extent of the wipe-out as "a level approaching an ecological catastrophe."



The primary culprit, researchers speculate, is the intensive use of pesticides on vast tracts of monoculture crops, especially wheat and corn.



The problem is not that birds are being poisoned, but that the insects on which they depend for food have disappeared.