EMAC and CIArb collaborate to promote arbitration and mediation

CIArb is a leading professional membership organisation representing the interests of alternative dispute resolution practitioners worldwide. Having their support adds value to EMAC stakeholders who wish to enhance their alternative dispute resolution knowledge," said Majid Obaid bin Bashir, Acting Chairman and Secretary-General, EMAC.



"EMAC is without a doubt a great valued addition to the maritime sector. We look forward to collaborate with the Centre and are confident that through this strategic partnership we will further the global promotion, facilitation and development of all forms of private dispute resolution, not least in the maritime sector," said Leonora Riesenburg, FCIArb, Chair of the UAE Branch of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators.



As part of this partnership, in collaboration with the CIArb, EMAC will provide arbitration and alternative dispute resolution related courses to its members, and those who wish to enhance their alternative dispute resolution knowledge. Members will benefit from a preferential members rate.



These courses will be hosted throughout the year, with the next course being held on 27th-28th April at the EMAC premises on Tribunal Secretary. The next course lined up in the calendar will be from 7th-15th September which is the first part of a Diploma in International Maritime Arbitration.