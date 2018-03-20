Sir Bo Naair Island provides a safe haven for Hawksbill Sea Turtle

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) classifies Hawksbill sea turtles as an endangered species, and now the EPAA will be monitoring numbers and movements of these turtles. Earlier it was discovered that the rare Juvenile Green sea turtle was also breeding and nesting in Sharjah’s Al Qurm mangroves in high densities. The Hawksbill sea turtle nests are monitored annually on Sir Bo Naair Island, which has an ecosystem rich in biodiversity. This delivers beneficial shelter for sea turtles, birds, coral communities and coral reef fish.

According to Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, EPAA Chairperson, Sharjah is becoming an established pioneer in protecting endangered species, especially those included in the IUCN Red List of endangered species. “The reason why rare sea turtles select Sir Bo Naair is the availability of important environmental elements such as geological formations, natural plants, seabirds, sandy beaches, and its considerable distance from the land. This provides ideal safe and abundant protection to these rare sea turtles, which are now coming to the area to breed and nest. We want to provide the best possible environment to encourage these beautiful sea creatures to thrive,” said Al Suwaidi.

Hana Al Suwaidi explained that fishing practices endanger this species of turtles and that sea turtles live part of their lives in open seas, in addition to shallow places such as lakes and coral reefs. In 2012, the nesting of endangered Green sea turtles was also discovered leading to negotiations with the WWF and the Wildlife Society to complete a new study on green sea turtles.

Al Suwaidi said, “The study launched in 2016 will be followed by other unique studies on endangered sea turtles. An agreement was reached between EPAA and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) to conduct this study, which will lead to understanding more about the life, behavior, reproduction and nutrition of these sea turtles.”

Sir Bo Naair has been listed in Ramsar Convention in order to conserve its ecological components which are rich in biodiversity. It was also included in the UNESCO World Heritage List and was accepted in the Memorandum of Understanding on the Conservation and Management of Marine Turtles and their Habitats of the Indian Ocean and South-East Asia. It was announced as a protected area by Amiri Decree No. 25 issued by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. It is located 60 miles to the north west of Sharjah City, with total area of 13sq kilometers.