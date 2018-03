Smoke rises near a destroyed car and home after a bushfire swept in Australia

Up to 70 homes and buildings were damaged or destroyed in the picturesque seaside village of Tathra on the south coast of New South Wales when a fire tore through the area on Sunday.



Some 40,000 hectares (100,000 acres) were also scorched in southwestern regions of neighbouring Victoria as dozens of blazes swept through over the weekend, wiping out beef and dairy cattle.



Despite the damage, authorities said there were no reports of serious injuries or deaths.