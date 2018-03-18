National Biosecurity Committee holds first meeting in 2018

Committee members explored the achieved goals of the strategy and addressed the outcomes and recommendations of the UAE Third Biosecurity Conference, held on 23rd-24th October, 2017, under the theme ‘Biosecurity is Everyone’s Responsibility’, that convened a wide local and international participation.

Dr. Al-Zeyoudi emphasised that the meeting is a key element in the National Committee’s efforts to implement the National Biosecurity Strategy, adopted by the UAE Cabinet in 2013 under the theme 'Integrated Biosecurity', particularly in regard to building financial and human capacities.

"The National Biosecurity Committee has devised the strategy to enhance biosecurity through issuing and updating legislations and laws, building capabilities for detecting biological hazards and dealing with incidents and biological threats that will adversely affect the UAE community as well as the political, economic and tourism sectors," he said.

Dr. Al-Zeyoudi added that the strategy focuses on collaboration and coordination among all relevant entities across every stage in addressing biological hazards. It also focuses on the importance of attracting and qualifying the national workforce and ensuring effective community engagement, to achieve the objectives of the UAE Vision 2021 in building integrated biosecurity mechanisms that enhance the UAE’s overall safety and security.

The meeting also outlined the 2018 agenda that includes upgrading national capacity building in the biosecurity field.