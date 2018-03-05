Abu Dhabi delegation to attend World Ocean Summit

The Abu Dhabi delegation will be headed by Khalifa bin Salem Al Mansouri, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, along with senior officials from the Environment Agency, Abu Dhabi Ports.

"Abu Dhabi's participation in the World Ocean Summit is an opportunity to get acquainted with the global policies and initiatives that could be used and developed to support an environmental approach for a better sustainable economy in the emirate," said Al Mansouri.

He went on to say that taking part in this summit reflects the fact that the government of Abu Dhabi is keen to enhance the position of the emirate as a hub for sustainable economic and environmental growth through protecting the environment and cementing efforts to support blue economy by virtue of implementing strategic plans that aim at reducing pollution and impacts of climate change.

Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, Secretary-General of the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi, EAD, emphasised the importance of WOS in enhancing the goal of protecting seas, oceans and maritime resources, and the necessity of exploiting them in a sustainable way, which is part of the objectives of sustainable development in Abu Dhabi.

"Participating in this summit will strengthen the efforts made by Abu Dhabi to preserve maritime environment and improve its quality," she continued, adding that taking part in the summit proves the commitment of the government of Abu Dhabi to take measures at the global level to stop the deterioration of oceans that provide essential supplies to humanity such as food security, economic activities and the control the climate of the planet Earth.

Such measures will have their positive reflections on mankind and the earth and enhance human wellbeing, Al Mubarak said.