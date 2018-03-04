High winds cancel dozens of flights on Madeira

Portugal's meteorological office said the winds would likely persist across Sunday.
The conditions forced the postponement of a football match pitting local side Nacional Madera against Lisbon-based Real Massama, who were unable to travel.
Island authorities were meanwhile continuing their search for a British tourist in his 60s who was swept out to sea at Formosa beach on Wednesday.
