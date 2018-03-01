Flights, trains cancelled as Japan braces for blizzard and heavy snow

The Japan Meteorological Agency predicted a low-pressure system to bring blizzard conditions to the northernmost island of Hokkaido, which led to the cancellation of 105 train services and dozens of flights, the Hokkaido Shimbun newspaper reported.



Snowfall of up to 70 centimetres is forecast for Hokkaido by Friday morning and up to 50 centimetres for north-eastern Japan, according to the agency.



The storm could generate waves of up to 8 metres in northern and central Japan and maximum gusts of 144 kilometres per hour, the agency warned.



Japan has been battered by snowstorms this winter, with more than 10 people killed this month. The heaviest snow in four years hit Tokyo in late January, injuring hundreds of people and causing more than 700 traffic accidents.