Endangered sea turtles lay eggs on Indian beach

Scores of turtle lovers gathered at the beach to witness one of nature's most spectacular sights -- the mass nesting of tens of thousands of Olive Ridley turtles on a single night.



Thousands of Olive Ridley sea turtles crawled ashore from the Bay of Bengal to lay eggs at the 2.5 km long Rushikulya river mouth between Kantiagada and Gokharkuda villages in the Ganjam district. The mass nesting started early Saturday morning and continued till afternoon. Large numbers of female turtles were seen digging pits to lay their eggs.



Every year, the Rusikullya Sea Turtle Protection Committee dedicates four-five months in preparing a clean and safe beach for these turtles. In the beginning there were only few thousands of turtles coming offshore but lately their numbers have increased from 300,000-400, 000 said committee Secretary Rabindranath Sahu.



Odisha is one of the few remaining mass nesting sites for the Olive Ridleys in the world. But the situation on its other beaches is not much better, with turtles falling victim to government neglect and rapid industrialization.

The endangered Olive ridleys, whose numbers worldwide have plummeted in recent decades after mass exploitation, are one of the smallest sea turtles, weighing up to 100 pounds (45 km) and reaching some 2 feet (65 cm) in length as adults.