ENEC demonstrates commitment to environmental protection, sustainability

Dr. Al-Zeyoudi was welcomed by Mohamed Al Hammadi, ENEC Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Al Rumaithi, ENEC Deputy Chief Executive Officer, and senior management.

He observed the operation of a range of installations and equipment used at the Barakah site for monitoring air and marine water quality, as well as several programmes implemented to ensure the protection of the environment and the efficient use of resources. ENEC also provided an update on the progress made on the four units of the Barakah Plant, which when fully operational, will provide 5,600 megawatts of clean, efficient and reliable electricity, preventing the release of 21 million tonnes of greenhouse gasses every year, equivalent to removing 3.2 million sedan cars from the roads.

Commenting on the visit, Dr. Al-Zeyoudi said, "The UAE exerts diligent efforts to achieve sustainability of natural resources and deploy clean energy solutions. Such efforts made the UAE one of the global pioneers in green development."

He noted that the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant project bolsters the UAE’s position as a global hub for clean energy. The project will reflect ENEC’s commitment to applying the highest standards of sustainability and environmental protection practice.

"The Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant is progressing steadily and safely , and will contribute to a timely realisation of the UAE’s voluntary commitments to the Paris Agreement. These commitments are incorporated in the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, which involves bringing the proportion of clean energy in the national energy mix up to 27 percent by 2021 and 50 percent by 2050," he added.

"The UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme has a key role to play in the nation’s economic and social growth by delivering clean, efficient and reliable electricity with nearly zero emissions," Al Hammadi continued. The programme is also a main component of the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, which seeks to diversify the UAE’s energy mix and reduce the carbon footprint of electricity generation by 70 percent over the next 30 years.