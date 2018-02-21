EPAA launches planting campaign in Al Muntather Protected Area

The initiative sought to plant a vast number of trees and shrubs to complement the wildlife already abundant in the protected area.

Students from Sharjah’s middle and high schools, employees of public and private institutions, as well as voluntary organisations joined to plant the large amount of Christ's Thorn Jujube, a dense evergreen tree which is a native of northern Africa and Prosopis plants, a flowering shrub found in subtropical and tropical regions which are resilient against drought.

The initiative also seeks to honour the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, known as the "Man of Environment" and to emphasise the role society plays in conserving biodiversity, as well as raising awareness of positive behaviors that benefit the wilderness.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, EPAA Chairperson, said, "The more we accomplish in our planting campaigns, the happier we feel, because we are contributing to environmental sustainability in-line with the wishes of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. He is a firm supporter of environmental protection and sustainability and believes it is important to instill awareness of these important issues in the minds of citizens."

The main goal of the programme is to continue campaigns begun by Sheikh Sultan, Al Suwaidi added. The initiative also coincides with the Year of Zayed, who is widely known as the man who "turned the desert green". His aim was to achieve a balance between development and the environment, with a vision to preserve the rights of successive generations to enjoy a clean, healthy and safe environment, rich in natural biodiversity.