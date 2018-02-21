Indonesian provinces declare haze alerts amid spike in forest fires

The move by authorities in the provinces on Sumatra and Borneo islands pave the way for the mobilization of fire-fighting resources by the central government, said Sutopo Nugroho, spokesman for the National Disaster Management Agency.



Satellite images showed about 90 hotspots indicating the presence of fires across Indonesia on Wednesday, he said.



"The number of hotspots has continued to increase in the past week," he said.



Forest fires are an annual hazard in Indonesia, and the resulting haze often affects neighbouring Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, driving air pollution to hazardous levels.

A study by researchers from Harvard and Columbia universities found that more than 100,000 people in South-East Asia might have died prematurely in 2015 as a result of forest fires in Indonesia.



The research attributed premature deaths in adults to breathing high levels of carbon-based particulates.

The Indonesian government put the death toll from the 2015 forest fires at 24. The World Bank estimated economic losses as a result of the fires at 16 billion dollars.